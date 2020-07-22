Previous
The view by dide
Photo 2397

The view

This is the view from my kitchen window. We have had a real winter day here - high wind, heavy rain, sunshine and generally cold.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great rainbow - it does feel cold!
July 22nd, 2020  
SandraD ace
Lovely outlook, rainbow tells the weather story.
July 22nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Same here. But, wait, it's summer here!!!!! Lovely rainbow. Such a peaceful scene.
July 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Down here - we had coffee outside in the sun, didn't light the fire till 5pm! I do like to see what you do!
July 22nd, 2020  
