Photo 2397
The view
This is the view from my kitchen window. We have had a real winter day here - high wind, heavy rain, sunshine and generally cold.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
view
rainbow
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great rainbow - it does feel cold!
July 22nd, 2020
SandraD
ace
Lovely outlook, rainbow tells the weather story.
July 22nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Same here. But, wait, it's summer here!!!!! Lovely rainbow. Such a peaceful scene.
July 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Down here - we had coffee outside in the sun, didn't light the fire till 5pm! I do like to see what you do!
July 22nd, 2020
