Previous
Next
Photo 2404
Cross country day
We had cross country for all the children at school today. It was a reasonably warm day and the paddocks weren't too wet or muddy. Although it is winter, most of the kids ran in bare feet and they all gave it their best shot.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Tags
school
,
farm
,
cross-country
Ethel
ace
I love it.
July 29th, 2020
Dianne
@ethelperry
the kids are given time at school to train for this event. We are lucky to back onto a farm, where the farmer allows the real event to be held.
July 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks like a beautiful day
July 29th, 2020
