Previous
Next
Cross country day by dide
Photo 2404

Cross country day

We had cross country for all the children at school today. It was a reasonably warm day and the paddocks weren't too wet or muddy. Although it is winter, most of the kids ran in bare feet and they all gave it their best shot.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
I love it.
July 29th, 2020  
Dianne
@ethelperry the kids are given time at school to train for this event. We are lucky to back onto a farm, where the farmer allows the real event to be held.
July 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks like a beautiful day
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise