Photo 2410
Apartment with a view
These gannets have an amazing view from their 'apartment block'. All very well when the wind isn't blowing... Soon the top of this rock will be a crowded place to be, as the birds return to breed.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
5
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2410
photos
201
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 5
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st August 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
surf
,
surfer
,
gannets
,
muriwai
Harbie
ace
Great photo!
August 4th, 2020
julia
ace
Plenty of room yet.. good to catch a surfer in the shot as well..
August 4th, 2020
Carole G
ace
ooh, I thought you were in New Zealand for a moment
August 4th, 2020
Dianne
@yorkshirekiwi
muriwai
August 4th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab view for the gannets and for you!
August 4th, 2020
