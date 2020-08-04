Previous
Apartment with a view by dide
Photo 2410

Apartment with a view

These gannets have an amazing view from their 'apartment block'. All very well when the wind isn't blowing... Soon the top of this rock will be a crowded place to be, as the birds return to breed.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
Harbie ace
Great photo!
August 4th, 2020  
julia ace
Plenty of room yet.. good to catch a surfer in the shot as well..
August 4th, 2020  
Carole G ace
ooh, I thought you were in New Zealand for a moment
August 4th, 2020  
Dianne
@yorkshirekiwi muriwai
August 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fab view for the gannets and for you!
August 4th, 2020  
