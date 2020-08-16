Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2422
Washing day
A lovely warm day with lots of sunshine and a gentle breeze. A good day to get the washing dry!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
photos
2422
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2020 12:44pm
sky
pegs
clothes-line
clothes-pegs
Marnie
ace
We've had one of those four seasons in a day day so my washing has been in and out several times today.
August 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Perfect drying day and gorgeous colours.
August 16th, 2020
