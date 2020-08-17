Previous
Next
The feedout wagon by dide
Photo 2423

The feedout wagon

Most farmers have huge feedout wagons, but since I only have a few cattle to feed, there's no need for a big wagon at all! The cattle even steal the hay out of it...
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Super fun collage, each such great captures!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise