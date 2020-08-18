Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2424
Early morning moonshot
Yesterday morning the sky looked great with a bit of colour and the dark cloud. It was made even more interesting when the skinny moon popped out as the clouds moved across.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2424
photos
197
followers
126
following
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th August 2020 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Maggiemae
ace
Super colours captured as well as that distant moon!
August 18th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great cloudscape...nicely done
August 18th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
August 18th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Great timing
August 18th, 2020
