Early morning moonshot

Yesterday morning the sky looked great with a bit of colour and the dark cloud. It was made even more interesting when the skinny moon popped out as the clouds moved across.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
Maggiemae ace
Super colours captured as well as that distant moon!
August 18th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great cloudscape...nicely done
August 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
August 18th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Great timing
August 18th, 2020  
