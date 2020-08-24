Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2430
By gum!
I have been waiting on two red flowering gum trees and they arrived today. We have put one down the paddock, where it will be able to be seen from the house and the other one out by the hen house.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2430
photos
197
followers
126
following
665% complete
View this month »
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
24th August 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
gum
,
farm
,
planting
Dianne
@golftragic
@onewing
and all you other Aussie followers... We have are excited to have one of your red flowering gums in the ground!
August 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
They are a good size and may not need watering in which is good!
August 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close