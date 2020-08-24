Previous
Next
By gum! by dide
Photo 2430

By gum!

I have been waiting on two red flowering gum trees and they arrived today. We have put one down the paddock, where it will be able to be seen from the house and the other one out by the hen house.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
@golftragic @onewing and all you other Aussie followers... We have are excited to have one of your red flowering gums in the ground!
August 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
They are a good size and may not need watering in which is good!
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise