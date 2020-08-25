Previous
Next
Light by dide
Photo 2431

Light

Just playing with shapes and light. Lots of fun to do when the weather is terrible.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise