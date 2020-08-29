Previous
Winter trees by dide
Photo 2435

Winter trees

I love the way trees look in winter, showing off their real shape and form. This is one taken on my wander around town after dark the other night. There were no people around so social distancing wasn't a problem.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent processing, very impactful!
August 29th, 2020  
Dianne
@aikiuser Pretty much straight out of the camera - the tree was lit by a nearby light.
August 29th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this does look wonderful
August 29th, 2020  
FBailey ace
This is a stunner!
August 29th, 2020  
julia ace
I love their form aswell.. there is a great oak tree at the side of the Southern Motorway.. tempted to stop my driver..
August 29th, 2020  
Peter ace
Nicely lit and captured in lovely detail Dianne:)
August 29th, 2020  
Dianne
@julzmaioro better get that driver to stop pretty soon... it'll be getting its leaves soon!
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh I love it, looks so good on black. fav.
August 29th, 2020  
