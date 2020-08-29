Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2435
Winter trees
I love the way trees look in winter, showing off their real shape and form. This is one taken on my wander around town after dark the other night. There were no people around so social distancing wasn't a problem.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
8
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
Tags
tree
,
night
,
winter
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Excellent processing, very impactful!
August 29th, 2020
Dianne
@aikiuser
Pretty much straight out of the camera - the tree was lit by a nearby light.
August 29th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this does look wonderful
August 29th, 2020
FBailey
ace
This is a stunner!
August 29th, 2020
julia
ace
I love their form aswell.. there is a great oak tree at the side of the Southern Motorway.. tempted to stop my driver..
August 29th, 2020
Peter
ace
Nicely lit and captured in lovely detail Dianne:)
August 29th, 2020
Dianne
@julzmaioro
better get that driver to stop pretty soon... it'll be getting its leaves soon!
August 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh I love it, looks so good on black. fav.
August 29th, 2020
