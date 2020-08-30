Previous
The meterbox by dide
Photo 2436

The meterbox

Old meterboxes are such an interesting subject. They have such great shapes and colours. This is over at the neighbour's old cowshed and is a great example.
30th August 2020

Dianne

@dide
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they sure look a bit different nowadays thankfully
August 30th, 2020  
