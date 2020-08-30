Sign up
Photo 2436
The meterbox
Old meterboxes are such an interesting subject. They have such great shapes and colours. This is over at the neighbour's old cowshed and is a great example.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
old
,
colours
,
electricity
,
shapes
,
meterbox
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they sure look a bit different nowadays thankfully
August 30th, 2020
