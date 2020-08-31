Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2437
Silver fern?
No, not really NZ's national emblem, but a part of a bracken frond which had gone a lovely grey colour. I was trying out my velvet 56 Lensbaby and trying not to breathe while I focused...
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2437
photos
196
followers
127
following
667% complete
View this month »
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th August 2020 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
silver
,
bracken
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close