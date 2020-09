Signs of the time

This is at the nearest base hospital to where we live. Mum has been admitted there for treatment for a heart condition. We are lucky that the Covid lockdown situation means we can visit her - one at a time. If it had been earlier, we probably wouldn't have been allowed in at all. We have to get screened to get into the hospital, then wait to be let into a locked ward. The stringent conditions are really important to help keep track of everyone's movement during the pandemic.