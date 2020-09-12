Sign up
Photo 2449
First flowers
These are the first flowers on our young kowhai tree. A good sign that spring is here.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flowers
spring
kowhai
Ethel
ace
Oh Dianne, What a joy to see these flowers from their homeland. I too have noticed the first blooms on my lovely Kowhai tree. The birds alerted me to them
September 12th, 2020
Dianne
@ethelperry
yes they certainly are a popular flower for the nectar eaters.
September 12th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 12th, 2020
