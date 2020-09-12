Previous
First flowers by dide
Photo 2449

First flowers

These are the first flowers on our young kowhai tree. A good sign that spring is here.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Dianne

@dide
Ethel ace
Oh Dianne, What a joy to see these flowers from their homeland. I too have noticed the first blooms on my lovely Kowhai tree. The birds alerted me to them
September 12th, 2020  
Dianne
@ethelperry yes they certainly are a popular flower for the nectar eaters.
September 12th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 12th, 2020  
