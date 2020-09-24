Previous
Agricultural Day by dide
Photo 2461

Agricultural Day

We had Ag Day at school today, but because of the Covid restrictions, we could not have too many parents on site. To keep the numbers down, we had the chicken and goat competition today. Tomorrow we will have the calves and lambs.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Dianne

@dide
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a fine looking chicken!
September 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
She is a beauty. Did she win the competition?
September 24th, 2020  
Dianne
@aikiuser @onewing she got a few ribbons.
September 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Poultry people are so proud of their birds! And the feathering is always amazing!
September 24th, 2020  
