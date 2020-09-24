Sign up
Photo 2461
Agricultural Day
We had Ag Day at school today, but because of the Covid restrictions, we could not have too many parents on site. To keep the numbers down, we had the chicken and goat competition today. Tomorrow we will have the calves and lambs.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th September 2020 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
chicken
,
agricultural-day
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a fine looking chicken!
September 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
She is a beauty. Did she win the competition?
September 24th, 2020
Dianne
@aikiuser
@onewing
she got a few ribbons.
September 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Poultry people are so proud of their birds! And the feathering is always amazing!
September 24th, 2020
