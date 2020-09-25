Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2462
Ribbons galore
We held the second part of Agricultural Day today. There were lots of lambs and ten calves, so competition was tough! These two lambs (and their owners) did pretty well!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2462
photos
192
followers
126
following
674% complete
View this month »
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th September 2020 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
rural
,
lamb
,
agricultural-day
Maggiemae
ace
There is so much organisation involved with this sort of event, I'm just amazed it has carried on! Baa..baa!
September 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I’m glad to see this event wasn’t cancelled because of the virus. A sweet photo of these sheep.
September 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
They look very proud of themselves.
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close