Previous
Next
Ribbons galore by dide
Photo 2462

Ribbons galore

We held the second part of Agricultural Day today. There were lots of lambs and ten calves, so competition was tough! These two lambs (and their owners) did pretty well!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
There is so much organisation involved with this sort of event, I'm just amazed it has carried on! Baa..baa!
September 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I’m glad to see this event wasn’t cancelled because of the virus. A sweet photo of these sheep.
September 25th, 2020  
Babs ace
They look very proud of themselves.
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise