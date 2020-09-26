Previous
The miniature forest by dide
Photo 2463

The miniature forest

We stayed at Omana Regional Park in the van and this morning I went for a lovely walk around the perimeter of the park. I loved this old log which was growing a miniature forest - recycling of nutrients at its best!
Dianne

Ethel ace
I have always loved finding minutiae in nature and this is a beauty.
September 27th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Amazing how intricate the world is beneath our feet!
September 27th, 2020  
