Photo 2463
The miniature forest
We stayed at Omana Regional Park in the van and this morning I went for a lovely walk around the perimeter of the park. I loved this old log which was growing a miniature forest - recycling of nutrients at its best!
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
27th September 2020 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
moss
,
fungi
,
omana
Ethel
ace
I have always loved finding minutiae in nature and this is a beauty.
September 27th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Amazing how intricate the world is beneath our feet!
September 27th, 2020
