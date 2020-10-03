A day at the park

Previous
We are having a great time staying at the park and did lots of exploring today. It's fun to have a just-turned-five year old leading the way. The weather has been lovely and it was a sunscreen and hat day!
Dianne

vonski
Looks like you had a great day
October 3rd, 2020  
Mave
Five year olds make you look at everything with new eyes.
October 3rd, 2020  
