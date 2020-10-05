Previous
3 generations by dide
Photo 2472

3 generations

It's fun to go camping with these three - my sister, niece and great niece. Ambury Park has farmland, bird life, walking tracks and cycle tracks. It is bordered by the Manukau Harbour, but there's not really anywhere suitable for swimming.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
October 5th, 2020  
