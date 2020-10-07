Previous
Next
The spent poppy by dide
Photo 2474

The spent poppy

I had to go to the 'big smoke' today, so on the way home, I visited the botanic gardens. The poppies were mostly looking great, but I liked the graphics of the ones without their petals.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent choice, this is superb! I love graphic appeal here, dreamy dof. Fav for sure!
October 7th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise