Cherry blossom time
The theme for camera club in November is ICM. I had fun yesterday trying to create movement with the cherry trees. I didn't have a neutral density or polarising filter with me, so it was a bit more tricky.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
blossom
,
cherry
,
blossoms
,
icm
Dianne
Here's my ICM attempt
@nickspicsnz
October 8th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Well done!!
October 8th, 2020
