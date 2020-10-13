Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2480
NZ silver fern
The native ferns in the forest make for lovely silhouettes.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2481
photos
190
followers
126
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th October 2020 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
ponga
,
silver-fern
Peter
ace
Lovely natural shapes and patterns, a well spotted and captured subject Dianne:)
October 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close