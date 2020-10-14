Previous
Cherry blossoms by dide
Cherry blossoms

The Auckland Botanic Gardens have some lovely specimen trees and I visited at just the right time to get the best of the blossoms.
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
Caterina ace
Beautiful flowers. Springtime for you, while here we go rapidly into fall. Especially with Covid around it is so much better to have a warmer weather
October 14th, 2020  
Peter ace
Beautiful composition and capture Dianne:)
October 14th, 2020  
