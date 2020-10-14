Sign up
Photo 2481
Cherry blossoms
The Auckland Botanic Gardens have some lovely specimen trees and I visited at just the right time to get the best of the blossoms.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
trees
cherry
blossoms
flowering-cherry
Caterina
ace
Beautiful flowers. Springtime for you, while here we go rapidly into fall. Especially with Covid around it is so much better to have a warmer weather
October 14th, 2020
Peter
ace
Beautiful composition and capture Dianne:)
October 14th, 2020
