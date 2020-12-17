Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2545
Just playing
This is a long-exposure, wide angle view from our dining room. It is pitch black outside, but amazing how much light is collected in a 13 second exposure. The coloured light is from the nearby steel mill.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2545
photos
188
followers
128
following
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th December 2020 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
night
,
dark
,
light
,
long-exposure
,
wide-angle
Peter
ace
Amazing result Dianne, its always a nice surprised what is captured on your camera on long exposure:)
December 17th, 2020
