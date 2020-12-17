Previous
Just playing by dide
Photo 2545

Just playing

This is a long-exposure, wide angle view from our dining room. It is pitch black outside, but amazing how much light is collected in a 13 second exposure. The coloured light is from the nearby steel mill.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
697% complete

Peter ace
Amazing result Dianne, its always a nice surprised what is captured on your camera on long exposure:)
December 17th, 2020  
