Simple graphics by dide
Photo 2547

Simple graphics

This is from Hamilton's Gap, a beach we often stay overnight at. Chook wanders off fishing and I go for a walk with my camera. I was trying a 'painterly' effect on my little camera and loved the simple graphics.
19th December 2020

Dianne

@dide
December 20th, 2020  
