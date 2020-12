The Birthday Girl

We went out for dinner tonight to celebrate Viv's birthday (Viv is in red). This is a pic of the four of us that used to car pool to a school about 45 minutes away. We sure had some laughs going to and from work. The guys were there too, but we did want an image of the 'car pool crew'. That's me in the back row, trying to stand away from the tree on the wall, so I didn't have it 'growing' out of my head!