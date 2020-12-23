Previous
Maize fertilizer time by dide
Photo 2551

Maize fertilizer time

The helicopter was busy fertilising the neighbour's maize today. I had a good view from our front lawn, so managed a few pics. Our maize was fed a few weeks ago, but I was at work so didn't get any photos.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Dianne

@dide
