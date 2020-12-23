Sign up
Photo 2551
Maize fertilizer time
The helicopter was busy fertilising the neighbour's maize today. I had a good view from our front lawn, so managed a few pics. Our maize was fed a few weeks ago, but I was at work so didn't get any photos.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
2551
photos
189
followers
128
following
5
365
Canon EOS 6D
23rd December 2020 9:16am
Public
rural
,
farm
,
helicopter
,
maize
,
fertiliser
