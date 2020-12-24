Sign up
Photo 2552
Merry Christmas
These cute earrings were given to me last year by
@julzmaioro
They are rather cute and I have been wearing them lots in the build-up to Christmas. Have a lovely day with your family and friends tomorrow.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2552
photos
189
followers
128
following
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th December 2020 9:43pm
christmas
,
present
,
reindeer
,
earrings
