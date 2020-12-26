Sign up
Photo 2554
Possibly advice being given?
Could it be that Josh was getting some helpful? tips from his dad and two brothers??
The annual match was won this year by Jesse - a very narrow margin I'm lead to believe...
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2554
photos
189
followers
128
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th December 2020 5:38pm
christmas
,
golf
,
awhitu
