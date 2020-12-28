Previous
The junior kiteflyer by dide
The junior kiteflyer

The wind has been relentless lately, but it came in useful today. My five year old great niece had a lovely time flying the kite and handled it like a pro.
Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful shot .She is certainly a master at the art
December 28th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super capture of this little kite flyer!
December 28th, 2020  
Margo ace
Nicely presented
December 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
She was taught of course, .. the elements of kite flying! Never ceases to bring pleasure!
December 28th, 2020  
