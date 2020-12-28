Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2556
The junior kiteflyer
The wind has been relentless lately, but it came in useful today. My five year old great niece had a lovely time flying the kite and handled it like a pro.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2556
photos
189
followers
128
following
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
28th December 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kite
,
awhitu
,
regional-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful shot .She is certainly a master at the art
December 28th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture of this little kite flyer!
December 28th, 2020
Margo
ace
Nicely presented
December 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
She was taught of course, .. the elements of kite flying! Never ceases to bring pleasure!
December 28th, 2020
