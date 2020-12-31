Previous
Next
Off to the island by dide
Photo 2559

Off to the island

At low tide you can walk out to Kauritutahi Island. It's a bit muddy in patches, but the kids always enjoy doing the walk. This trip we didn't even venture that far...
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a fascinating little island--Beautiful!
December 31st, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely landscape beautifully captured Dianne:)
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise