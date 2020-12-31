Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2559
Off to the island
At low tide you can walk out to Kauritutahi Island. It's a bit muddy in patches, but the kids always enjoy doing the walk. This trip we didn't even venture that far...
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
mud
,
island
,
awhitu
,
regional-park
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a fascinating little island--Beautiful!
December 31st, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely landscape beautifully captured Dianne:)
December 31st, 2020
