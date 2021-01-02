Previous
Next
Flax flowers by dide
Photo 2561

Flax flowers

The flax have flowered lots this summer and the birds have been loving it.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass ace
Very pretty
January 2nd, 2021  
Peter ace
Lovely composition and light Dianne:)
January 2nd, 2021  
Ethel ace
I like the relative simplicity of your composition. As a whole, it sings.
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise