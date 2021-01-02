Sign up
Photo 2561
Flax flowers
The flax have flowered lots this summer and the birds have been loving it.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
28th December 2020 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
flax
,
harekeke
ZambianLass
ace
Very pretty
January 2nd, 2021
Peter
ace
Lovely composition and light Dianne:)
January 2nd, 2021
Ethel
ace
I like the relative simplicity of your composition. As a whole, it sings.
January 2nd, 2021
