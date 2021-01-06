I had a lovely day out today with @julzmaioro@nickspicsnz and @yorkshirekiwi We visited a lavender garden and then had a long, very chatty and laughter filled time over lunch. Here are the three keen photographers as they head up the hill ahead of me. After lunch, two of them headed back out for more images, but I couldn't stand the extreme temperatures, so didn't bother. Isn't 365 a great way to meet up with likeminded people?
@brigette - @yorkshirekiwi and I live in Te Kauwhata, @dide and @julzmaioro are in Waiuku.