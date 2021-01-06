Previous
Keen photographers by dide
Photo 2565

Keen photographers

I had a lovely day out today with @julzmaioro @nickspicsnz and @yorkshirekiwi We visited a lavender garden and then had a long, very chatty and laughter filled time over lunch. Here are the three keen photographers as they head up the hill ahead of me. After lunch, two of them headed back out for more images, but I couldn't stand the extreme temperatures, so didn't bother. Isn't 365 a great way to meet up with likeminded people?
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Yao RL
You ladies are having so much fun.
January 6th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Sounds fun! What area are you all based?
January 6th, 2021  
Dianne
@brigette some on the southern Auckland boundary, and some in Waikato.
January 6th, 2021  
Nick ace
Was a great day out and lovely to see you @dide and @julzmaioro

@brigette - @yorkshirekiwi and I live in Te Kauwhata, @dide and @julzmaioro are in Waiuku.
January 6th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Photographer girls at work! Nice!
January 6th, 2021  
julia ace
Ha.. so thats what you were up to when you were lagging behind..
January 6th, 2021  
