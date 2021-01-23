Previous
Next
The cutter by dide
Photo 2582

The cutter

We are staying at Momorangi Bay, almost opposite NZ's Outward Bound School at Anakiwa. Today, across the sound, we could see one of the cutters heading for Anakiwa. The wind was against them and things weren't going that well. They would have been returning from a 3 day sailing scheme and were still struggling with the concepts. Eventually they got back to the school and I imagine were looking forward to hot showers and a comfortable bed. Tomorrow they will be heading out on another 3 day scheme (kayaking, tramping, solo in the bush, or maybe community service?) It's a tough course, but a great adventure - we gave our kids an OB course for their 21st present.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Sounds like quite an adventure and very rewarding
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise