The cutter

We are staying at Momorangi Bay, almost opposite NZ's Outward Bound School at Anakiwa. Today, across the sound, we could see one of the cutters heading for Anakiwa. The wind was against them and things weren't going that well. They would have been returning from a 3 day sailing scheme and were still struggling with the concepts. Eventually they got back to the school and I imagine were looking forward to hot showers and a comfortable bed. Tomorrow they will be heading out on another 3 day scheme (kayaking, tramping, solo in the bush, or maybe community service?) It's a tough course, but a great adventure - we gave our kids an OB course for their 21st present.