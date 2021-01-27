Sign up
Photo 2586
Kaiteriteri Beach
Today I cycled from Motueka to Kaiteriteri Beach. This beach is beautiful, but way too crowded for us to enjoy. It was interesting, as a sea fog rolled in, dropping the temperature a few degrees and making everything look pretty strange.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
8
3
365
DC-TZ220
27th January 2021 11:40am
sea
beach
fog
kaiteriteri
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice capture. So busy and so 'normal'. We are longing for summer and a bit of normality!
January 27th, 2021
Dianne
@jamibann
yes - we are so very lucky. Hopefully we stay that way and the incoming cases stay in quarantine... We had a close call last week, with one infected person in the community - so far so good!
January 27th, 2021
julia
ace
Oh jelous much.. Kaiteriteri beach is my most favourite. I learnt to skim board there... a few years ago.. but not as many people there that day..
January 27th, 2021
