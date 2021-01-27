Previous
Kaiteriteri Beach by dide
Photo 2586

Kaiteriteri Beach

Today I cycled from Motueka to Kaiteriteri Beach. This beach is beautiful, but way too crowded for us to enjoy. It was interesting, as a sea fog rolled in, dropping the temperature a few degrees and making everything look pretty strange.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice capture. So busy and so 'normal'. We are longing for summer and a bit of normality!
January 27th, 2021  
Dianne
@jamibann yes - we are so very lucky. Hopefully we stay that way and the incoming cases stay in quarantine... We had a close call last week, with one infected person in the community - so far so good!
January 27th, 2021  
julia ace
Oh jelous much.. Kaiteriteri beach is my most favourite. I learnt to skim board there... a few years ago.. but not as many people there that day..
January 27th, 2021  
