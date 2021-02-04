Sign up
Photo 2594
The road out
And the road in! This is the final 3km into Gentle Annie camping ground. Needless to say, we were going at a snail's pace and had to squeeze past oncoming traffic. Luckily it is a quiet road and such a beautiful destination.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2594
photos
Tags
road
,
metal
,
narrow
,
gentle-annie
