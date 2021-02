Ready to race

Early tomorrow morning our son, Jesse, is competing in a multisport event. The Coast to Coast goes from the west coast of the South Island to the east coast. He is in the two day event and has been training for a year for it! He is lucky to have Jodi and Chad as his official support crew. We are just tagging along to help support, pitch tents and cook meals. The course is 243 km and has kayaking, biking and mountain running. It has been raced for 39 years.