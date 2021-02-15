Sign up
Photo 2605
Just chillin'
We are at Kaikoura and went for a bike ride then walk around to the seal colony. This little guy was just having a lovely snooze with his head tucked under the rocky ledge. He was totally oblivious to the world around him.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
5
1
365
DC-TZ220
15th February 2021 5:41pm
rocks
seal
kaikoura
judith deacon
ace
Great capture, love the whiskers!
February 15th, 2021
