Previous
Next
Just chillin' by dide
Photo 2605

Just chillin'

We are at Kaikoura and went for a bike ride then walk around to the seal colony. This little guy was just having a lovely snooze with his head tucked under the rocky ledge. He was totally oblivious to the world around him.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Great capture, love the whiskers!
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise