Tonight by dide
Photo 2620

Tonight

I looked out the window just on sunset tonight and this cloud seemed to be jumping out of the sky. After about 30 seconds the colour had disappeared again.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
717% complete

Maggiemae ace
I did this last night and didn't get as good a photo as yours! Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning !
March 2nd, 2021  
