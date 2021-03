The game

Auckland has been in COVID lockdown level two for a week. It is permissible to combine two bubbles if there is a need to support close family or friends. We did this to help a family member with child minding and have had a wonderful week at home on the farm.

Tonight we had a few games of banangrams. It's a fast moving word building game. We were tied at one game each, but I was beaten in the last game...