Photo 2626
Abstract blues
In my hunt for images of 'blue' for camera club, I tried some abstract shots. This one didn't make the cut, but you get to see it anyway!
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
blue
,
abstract
,
colour
Dianne
I have always admired the wonderful abstract work of
@mona65
and wish I could have some lessons from her! Thanks Mona for your inspiration.
March 8th, 2021
