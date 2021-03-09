Previous
Next
In the calm by dide
Photo 2627

In the calm

Such a calm evening tonight that the wind turbine across from us was hardly moving. I was hoping for more colour in the sky, but guess it is what it is...
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise