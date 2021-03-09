Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2627
In the calm
Such a calm evening tonight that the wind turbine across from us was hardly moving. I was hoping for more colour in the sky, but guess it is what it is...
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2627
photos
187
followers
129
following
719% complete
View this month »
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th March 2021 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
west
,
wind-turbine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close