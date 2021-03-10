Previous
Next
The old wharf by dide
Photo 2628

The old wharf

I'm revisiting some images from our holiday. This is part of the old Patea wharf near a camping ground we stayed at in the North Island. I also got some nice moss covered wharf piles which I will share sometime.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely in black and white.
March 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Great BW
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise