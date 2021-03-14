Previous
Bird's eye view by dide
Photo 2631

Bird's eye view

Looking down on Josh today from the hilltop. He has been pretty busy harvesting maize while the weather is settled.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a great bird's eye view of your son doing his job.
March 14th, 2021  
Margo Sayer ace
Wonderful scale and view!
March 14th, 2021  
