Photo 2635
Thistledown
Golden and innocent
Floating on the breeze
Only to alight
And grow
Into a weed
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
golden
,
weed
,
thistledown
,
theme-depthoffield
