Thistledown by dide
Thistledown

Golden and innocent
Floating on the breeze
Only to alight
And grow
Into a weed
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
