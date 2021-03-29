Sign up
Photo 2647
Just like a painting
While walking through Kairau Park in Rotorua, we came across this pukeko warming his toes in the thermal pool. I loved the colours and the reflection of the branch. It has a painterly feel about it.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
thermal
,
pukeko
