Previous
Next
Just like a painting by dide
Photo 2647

Just like a painting

While walking through Kairau Park in Rotorua, we came across this pukeko warming his toes in the thermal pool. I loved the colours and the reflection of the branch. It has a painterly feel about it.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise