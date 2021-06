The taste test

At school today we were teaching the kids that appetising can look different. They were to tell why they thought food would be appetising - look, colour, smell, taste...

Lots of them tried Brussel sprouts and heavy seed bread for the first time.

Clockwise from top - dried fruit, broccoli and kale soup, fairy bread, kumara and beetroot chips, Brussel sprouts, fairy bread on heavy seed bread. An interesting exercise!