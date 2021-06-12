Previous
Next
Through the tunnel by dide
Photo 2722

Through the tunnel

Today I was cycling through the Karangahake tunnel on the rail trail to Waihi. It was a lovely winter's day and quite warm out in the sunshine. The interior of the tunnel was a bit chillier!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Silke Stahl ace
Great shot, works really well in B&W
June 12th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh I love it, what a great shot and perfect in black and white too. fav.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise