Photo 2722
Through the tunnel
Today I was cycling through the Karangahake tunnel on the rail trail to Waihi. It was a lovely winter's day and quite warm out in the sunshine. The interior of the tunnel was a bit chillier!
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
tunnel
,
cycle
,
rail-trail
,
karangahake
Silke Stahl
ace
Great shot, works really well in B&W
June 12th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh I love it, what a great shot and perfect in black and white too. fav.
June 12th, 2021
