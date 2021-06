Through the gorge

Yesterday was a cracker winter's day to be out on the bike. Here are a few images from the Karangahake Gorge. The poplars and ginkgo are just nearing the end of shedding their beautiful yellow cloaks. Chook was waiting at the other end in the van, so I didn't have to backtrack. He is used to me taking ages as I keep stopping to take photos! Luckily he is happy to have a cuppa and read the paper or go off for a walk.