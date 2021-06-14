Previous
Old by dide
Photo 2724

Old

I couldn't help noticing this dead tree and was able to get down low so it was against the skyline. The hardest part was not getting the fence in the image (and not leaning on one of the two 'hot' wires!)
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
