Previous
Next
Photo 2724
Old
I couldn't help noticing this dead tree and was able to get down low so it was against the skyline. The hardest part was not getting the fence in the image (and not leaning on one of the two 'hot' wires!)
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
0
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th June 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dead
,
rural
,
skyline
,
oak
,
karangahake-gorge
