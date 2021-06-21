Previous
Next
Waihi Railway shed by dide
Photo 2731

Waihi Railway shed

One of the old railway sheds at Waihi train station. I loved the mismatched colours and textures.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Found in so many NZ railway yards! Such a waste of good buildings!
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise