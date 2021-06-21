Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2731
Waihi Railway shed
One of the old railway sheds at Waihi train station. I loved the mismatched colours and textures.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2731
photos
187
followers
130
following
748% complete
View this month »
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th June 2021 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
railway
,
shed
,
waihi
Maggiemae
ace
Found in so many NZ railway yards! Such a waste of good buildings!
June 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close